Dee-6: Dice Defenders update for 18 March 2022

Update 1.2.2

Update 1.2.2

Build 8400825

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Added:

  • Mechanism for replacing one module with any other (1 time per battle)
    Bug fixes:
  • fixed a bug due to which more than 25 dice were required to search for a pilot
  • fixed a bug due to which it was possible to open the same pilot several times in a row
  • "Giant bacteria" did not give up at the end of the battle if it left without viruses
  • fixed a bug due to which the achievement "It was close" would not trigger if the player's hull was more than 1 at the beginning of the round
  • fixed a bug due to which the tactician went to the upper room of Knivex ship when clicking on compensator button
  • fixed minor graphic artifact in easy mode on the sensor panel
    Balance changes:
  • the price of updating goods in the store has been increased to 100 coins per click (was 50)
  • "Mercenary" threat now triggers if there are no other external threats
  • the choice of a random pilot is now available when opening 4 pilots (was 2); random pilot can no longer be useless for the selected game mode
  • Pilot Tom now returns a die to the roll zone instead of the discard pile
  • Pilot Flea's ability now extends to card summoning due to sensor fill
  • for the Oris ship, the chance of a tactician's blockable die being rolled is increased by 2 times (the die will be purple if an additional chance is triggered)
    Other changes:
  • added to the main menu a reminder of the coins that can be obtained for completed achievements
  • added yellow frames for achievements for which you can get coins
  • Pilot actions are now recorded in history
  • at the end of the battle added information about unlocking a new ship if it was unlocked through achievements
  • at the end of the battle added information about the found pilot
  • clarified the description of the "Scouting Ship" card: "1 damage if you lost hull/shields in this round, attack last"
  • improved images of pilots in the menu and in battle
  • enemy projectiles of different damage now leave different holes
  • the order of modules relative to each other is no longer fixed and randomly changes in each mission

