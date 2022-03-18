Update 1.2.2

Added:
- Mechanism for replacing one module with any other (1 time per battle)
Bug fixes:
- fixed a bug due to which more than 25 dice were required to search for a pilot
- fixed a bug due to which it was possible to open the same pilot several times in a row
- "Giant bacteria" did not give up at the end of the battle if it left without viruses
- fixed a bug due to which the achievement "It was close" would not trigger if the player's hull was more than 1 at the beginning of the round
- fixed a bug due to which the tactician went to the upper room of Knivex ship when clicking on compensator button
- fixed minor graphic artifact in easy mode on the sensor panel
Balance changes:
- the price of updating goods in the store has been increased to 100 coins per click (was 50)
- "Mercenary" threat now triggers if there are no other external threats
- the choice of a random pilot is now available when opening 4 pilots (was 2); random pilot can no longer be useless for the selected game mode
- Pilot Tom now returns a die to the roll zone instead of the discard pile
- Pilot Flea's ability now extends to card summoning due to sensor fill
- for the Oris ship, the chance of a tactician's blockable die being rolled is increased by 2 times (the die will be purple if an additional chance is triggered)
Other changes:
- added to the main menu a reminder of the coins that can be obtained for completed achievements
- added yellow frames for achievements for which you can get coins
- Pilot actions are now recorded in history
- at the end of the battle added information about unlocking a new ship if it was unlocked through achievements
- at the end of the battle added information about the found pilot
- clarified the description of the "Scouting Ship" card: "1 damage if you lost hull/shields in this round, attack last"
- improved images of pilots in the menu and in battle
- enemy projectiles of different damage now leave different holes
- the order of modules relative to each other is no longer fixed and randomly changes in each mission
