Instant Artist: Puzzle Mashup update for 18 March 2022

Update 1.0.1 - bug fixes and usability improvements

Build 8400665

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • image select screen: you can now deselect an image without having to select another image
  • gallery screen: Delete button is more intuitive (takes lesser to delete once the button is filled)
  • fixed bug where the current montage would vanish after closing the credits screen
  • added visual feedback when taking a screenshot
  • performance improvements

