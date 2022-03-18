- image select screen: you can now deselect an image without having to select another image
- gallery screen: Delete button is more intuitive (takes lesser to delete once the button is filled)
- fixed bug where the current montage would vanish after closing the credits screen
- added visual feedback when taking a screenshot
- performance improvements
Instant Artist: Puzzle Mashup update for 18 March 2022
Update 1.0.1 - bug fixes and usability improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update