REGULAR UPDATE #3: INVENTORY & TUTORIAL LEVEL
NEW:
- added Dragon Interactions: when 1:1 dragon now look at player
- added Dragon Inventory: when 1:1 dragon inventory opens
- looking at inner left hand now opens PAWN inventory
- looking at outer player hand shows player health
- added new tutorial level for inventory interactions
- added more physical actions, when in 1:1 PAWN scale
- general performance improvements
FIXES:
- more fixes for level collisions
- adjusted DUX wand positions: Vive Wands, Index, Touch Controllers
- general performance improvements
PLANNED IMPROVEMENTS:
- teleporting controls will be remapped in a future update with better UI tutorials
- dragon controls will be adjusted for an even smoother experience
- save system for levels will be implemented with upcoming levels
- dragon petting with reactions - currently only collissions work with no animation response
IMPORTANT:
- currently controllers are not initializing correctly when using Steam VR in beta mode. Please launch
the game using Steam VR non-beta
KNOWN BUGS:
- hand after releasing sword / axe can freeze pose showing a "OK" gesture … that is somehow good but will be fixed ;)
- please report issues or bugs to the forums
- if you have suggestions, please feel free to post on the Steam Community Hub under Discussions - thank you for your support!
Changed files in this update