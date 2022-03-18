 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Draco Dux update for 18 March 2022

INVENTORY & TUTORIAL LEVEL

Share · View all patches · Build 8400598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

REGULAR UPDATE #3: INVENTORY & TUTORIAL LEVEL

NEW:

  • added Dragon Interactions: when 1:1 dragon now look at player
  • added Dragon Inventory: when 1:1 dragon inventory opens
  • looking at inner left hand now opens PAWN inventory
  • looking at outer player hand shows player health
  • added new tutorial level for inventory interactions
  • added more physical actions, when in 1:1 PAWN scale
  • general performance improvements

FIXES:

  • more fixes for level collisions
  • adjusted DUX wand positions: Vive Wands, Index, Touch Controllers
  • general performance improvements

PLANNED IMPROVEMENTS:

  • teleporting controls will be remapped in a future update with better UI tutorials
  • dragon controls will be adjusted for an even smoother experience
  • save system for levels will be implemented with upcoming levels
  • dragon petting with reactions - currently only collissions work with no animation response

IMPORTANT:

  • currently controllers are not initializing correctly when using Steam VR in beta mode. Please launch
    the game using Steam VR non-beta

KNOWN BUGS:

  • hand after releasing sword / axe can freeze pose showing a "OK" gesture … that is somehow good but will be fixed ;)
  • please report issues or bugs to the forums
  • if you have suggestions, please feel free to post on the Steam Community Hub under Discussions - thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

Draco Dux Depot 460731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.