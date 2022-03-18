-
Change: Undo'ing no longer costs TimeBank™ (ever)
-
Change: All shop items now cost an equal 6 TimeBank™ to purchase
-
New: Button 'Goto previous wave'. Active on the first action point of every round. On clicking will return you to the previous wave.
-
New: Button 'Quick Escape'. Click to immediately finish the current level. The TimeBank™ cost is significant.
-
Improvement: Less accidental undoing to the previous wave with the scroll-wheel. It now takes a bit more scrolling to undo to the previous wave.
-
Removed: Button 'Undo Reversal Cost'
-
Bugfix: Unlimited buying of duplicate items on Shopping Spree mission.
-
Bugfix: RoboFixer mission not always restoring equipping station correctly.
Oakenfold Playtest update for 18 March 2022
Reworked TimeBank™ System
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update