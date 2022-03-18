 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Oakenfold Playtest update for 18 March 2022

Reworked TimeBank™ System

Share · View all patches · Build 8400570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Change: Undo'ing no longer costs TimeBank™ (ever)

  • Change: All shop items now cost an equal 6 TimeBank™ to purchase

  • New: Button 'Goto previous wave'. Active on the first action point of every round. On clicking will return you to the previous wave.

  • New: Button 'Quick Escape'. Click to immediately finish the current level. The TimeBank™ cost is significant.

  • Improvement: Less accidental undoing to the previous wave with the scroll-wheel. It now takes a bit more scrolling to undo to the previous wave.

  • Removed: Button 'Undo Reversal Cost'

  • Bugfix: Unlimited buying of duplicate items on Shopping Spree mission.

  • Bugfix: RoboFixer mission not always restoring equipping station correctly.

Changed files in this update

Oakenfold Playtest Content Depot 1498721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.