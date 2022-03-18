Build 23, Introducing DRIFT STYLES for crazy people!

Some people apparently found the default buggies a bit too restrained. Or maybe that was just me. So I'm introducing 3 new drift levels, that can be unlocked by finishing campaigns.

When you select a drift style, all cars (including AI) will be more powerful, while the tracks are made more slippery. Cars are adapted in other ways as well; for example, since front-wheel drive cars have a hard time drifting, they are given some rear-wheel power, too. Basically, the cars get an internal tuning based on the selected drift level.

Using a gamepad already was recommended; with drift styles, I IMPLORE you to use a gamepad :P

Other fixes in this version:

nerfed mercados a bit, and fixed exaggerated brake

tinkered with mercados, mazdo & toyato a bit to make them more balanced and exciting

lowered surface micro-roughness for more stable drive (mostly noticeable on desert)

AI each have a little more varied drivestyle. also skill spread a little wider, so later in the race there's less of a 'pack'

The next version will feature cosmetic updates!

Have a great weekend, thanks for playing! -Bastiaan