v0.32 patch notes

Bugs
- Fixed a crash that occurred when loading slot 3.
- Fixed an issue where loading or starting a new game on slot 3 would load other game slots.
- Fixed the smith animation
- Fixed the eye laser animation
- Fixed lightning animation
- Fixed overflows displaying incorrect damage
- Fixed Hellfire not activating when using a black orb
QoL:
- Monster girls will now generate gold while working. How much they make depends on trust, motivation, energy, and whether they like the job or not.
Balance:
- Echolocation gives more focus
- Increased the base burn of hellfire
- Increased the damage scaling of sniper
- Increased the damage of bazooka and earth pillar
- Increased the damage scaling of ambush
- Increased the damage of ultimate moves
- Removed bleed from bite
- Slightly reduced bleed stacks given by enemies
- Enemy status stacks now scale with dungeon tier
- Slightly reduced bandit and wolf base health
- Reduced the base heal on honey drink
- Guano now gives slow instead of poison
- Dungeon gold has been reduced to accommodate gold earned through work
- Golem laser now gives more burn stacks but has reduced accuracy and base damage
- Improved the frenzy scaling of minotaur’s rampage
Changed files in this update