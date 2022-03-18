 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 18 March 2022

v0.32 patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when loading slot 3.
  • Fixed an issue where loading or starting a new game on slot 3 would load other game slots.
  • Fixed the smith animation
  • Fixed the eye laser animation
  • Fixed lightning animation
  • Fixed overflows displaying incorrect damage
  • Fixed Hellfire not activating when using a black orb

QoL:

  • Monster girls will now generate gold while working. How much they make depends on trust, motivation, energy, and whether they like the job or not.

Balance:

  • Echolocation gives more focus
  • Increased the base burn of hellfire
  • Increased the damage scaling of sniper
  • Increased the damage of bazooka and earth pillar
  • Increased the damage scaling of ambush
  • Increased the damage of ultimate moves
  • Removed bleed from bite
  • Slightly reduced bleed stacks given by enemies
  • Enemy status stacks now scale with dungeon tier
  • Slightly reduced bandit and wolf base health
  • Reduced the base heal on honey drink
  • Guano now gives slow instead of poison
  • Dungeon gold has been reduced to accommodate gold earned through work
  • Golem laser now gives more burn stacks but has reduced accuracy and base damage
  • Improved the frenzy scaling of minotaur’s rampage

