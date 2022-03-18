Update 17 Arrives! New Map Types and the New Game Mode Activated!

Hi everyone,
We are ready with a new update. The highlights of this update are the new map types and a new game mode. Here are the details.
Update Notes for version 0.74.06
ADDITIONS
- New map types added:
- Land mass: One large mass of earth.
- Moderate: This one has some peninsulas, lakes and bays, like most of the generated maps so far.
- Fragmented: It has lots of lakes, peninsulas and bays. Mountains and forests are more scattered around.
- Archipelago: This one usually has several islands and lots of water. It may be challenging for the beginners as sea travel costs coins.
- Large maps: Every map can be played on normal and large sizes. Large maps are 36% bigger than normal maps.
-
New Game Mode added: Hero. On death, hero wakes up at the last town he visited. He loses %25 gold, %10 reputation and progression.
-
Create Random Character button added to the character creation screen.
- 4 Nautical incidents added:
- Shipwreck Survivor
- Message in a bottle
- Shipwreck
- Floating Barrel
-
Added one more zoom level for the world map to show the new large map in full.
-
Added a new battlemap for the Shipwreck incident.
CHANGES
- Renamed the default game mode to Wayfarer.
- Renamed the permadeath game mode to Ironman.
- Active game mode now can be seen on the character sheet below the hero name.
- Made random name button at the character creation screen more obvious.
- Made the starting talents stones bigger at the character creation screen.
- Changed the prices of wizard hats.
- Lowered the probability of stone golems coming up in crowded groups.
- Coral Spiders are now immune to ice instead of fire.
- Phantom Sailors now come up at sea and they can be encountered on land only when it rains.
- Lowered Marauder’s Stun ability from 35 to 25.
- Lowered Stun abilities of Centipede Undergrowth, Deeproot Golem and Elderthorn Golem from 30 to 25.
- Lowered Petrification abilities of Gorgon Assassin and Gorgon Dagger Thrower from 35 to 30.
FIXES
- Fixed a quest log error for Artifact Retrieval mission.
- Fixed an issue where using keypad for movement and mouse at the same time caused hero to try to look at mouse without success (because he wants to look at the direction he wants to go). Now when using keypad, hero will not try to look at mouse.
- Fixed a bug where you can activate conflicting spells with the keyboard at the same time which should not be allowed.
