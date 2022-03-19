Lion Quest Infinity version 1.2.0

A new update for Lion Quest Infinity arrives today! It includes the following cool changes:
- Sloth Tales and LQi Versus: D-pad input support for character movement
- New intro section for Sloth Tales
- Support for M1 Macs
- Improved handling of uncapped framerates
- Tutorial icons for high-jump
- Xbox/ PlayStation/ Keyboard specific controller glyphs
- Fix for replay characters not saving correctly
- Improved support for non-standard screen widths
- Engine upgrade
- Minor geometry adjustments
- Minor physics and lighting adjustments
- All sorts of minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update