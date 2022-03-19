 Skip to content

Lion Quest Infinity update for 19 March 2022

Lion Quest Infinity version 1.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update for Lion Quest Infinity arrives today! It includes the following cool changes:

  • Sloth Tales and LQi Versus: D-pad input support for character movement
  • New intro section for Sloth Tales
  • Support for M1 Macs
  • Improved handling of uncapped framerates
  • Tutorial icons for high-jump
  • Xbox/ PlayStation/ Keyboard specific controller glyphs
  • Fix for replay characters not saving correctly
  • Improved support for non-standard screen widths
  • Engine upgrade
  • Minor geometry adjustments
  • Minor physics and lighting adjustments
  • All sorts of minor bug fixes

