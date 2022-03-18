A new text-based guide has been added: Waterfall scene
v.1.8.2 (March 18, 2022)
- Added: Key bindings for each gizmo mode, unbound by default. Edit > Buttons > Edit Mode > Gizmo Translate/Rotate/Scale Mode.
- Added: Quality setting for spinning Gifs.
- Added: Flatten vertex positions/objects against crosshair plane. Keybinding: Alt+P. Also located in Align section of Transform panel. To change the binding goto Edit > Buttons > Edit Mode > Flatten Selection.
- Fixed: Applying animated tiles to non-animated tiles that use the same uv coordinates wouldn't be applied while holding Alt and left-clicking.
- Fixed: Exporting instances from Instance list would have wrong location if the instance was nested inside others that weren't being exported.
- Fixed: Rotating nested instances with Q,E would result with incorrect positions.
- Fixed: Decals wouldn't be drawn or erased properly to the scene.
- Fixed: Some pinned actions wouldn't display full shortcut when hovering mouse over them.
- Fixed: Sometimes selecting a tile from tileset would result with selection having 0 width or 0 height.
- Fixed: UV handles wouldn't display if they were slightly outside of view in the panel.
- Fixed: Nested instances wouldn't be hidden properly if parent object was hidden via the eye icon in scene panel.
- Fixed: After placing an instance with prefab brush, instance became unhighlighted in instance list.
- Fixed: Light property inputs took up too much horizontal space in the panel.
- Fixed: When Transform panel was open, middle clicking the 3d scene would show the scroll cursor.
- Fixed: UV Animations in Theatre panel would loop if loop was set to false.
- Fixed: Gif movies wouldn't utilize the quality setting.
