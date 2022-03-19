Update 0.6.00

Changes
- Fluffy learned how to pull a small cart. Together with Kasimir they got quite robust transport potential.
- There is a new crop in Zalesie: Wheat.
- There is a new machine in Zalesie: Mower. You can attach it both to a tractor and a horse.
- You can buy three new animals in Zalesie: a sheep, a goat and a rooster.
- You can trim sheeps, milk goats and... listen to roosters.
- Kasimir learned how to pull some of his machines like the plow, the mower or the horse cart.
- Kasimir learned how to manufacture cigarettes and found out that some of the villagers like to smoke.
- You can no longer connect a cart, a plow and a mower to a tractor at the same time (the same applies to horses).
- New farm animals in Zalesie come in different colors now (must be a mutation caused by the moonshine).
- Kasimir discovered he doesn't have to be drunk to ride animals. And that not only pigs are mountable.
- Phillip has a proposition for Kasimir to play a weird competition.
- Cutting down grass, oat or wheat looks a bit better now.
- Some of the traders introduced daily limits of wares bought from Kasimir.
- Reloading the game no longer restocks our industrious villagers.
- Kasimir has learned to run blindly in chosen direction (new auto run button).
- Access ramps to sheds are now rotating to better connect with uneven terrain.
- Kasimir knows how to name his farm animals (so it's harder to let them go).
- Kasimir decided it's a great idea to decorate his farm animals with hats (so he can distinguish one individual from another).
- Unclear information about state of soil, crops, animals is less unclear now.
- Farm animals started to leave... "gifts". You can use it to fill manure box which stopped to be an infinite source of fertilizer.
- Just like the compost box. You can fill it with cut grass, straw, oat and wheat.
- Another batch of bugs making loading a game impossible has been eliminated thanks to your support.
- You can fatten farm animals now and sell them with profit (soon, so keep them well fed!)
- Grenade collectors rejoice! They will no longer disappear from your shelves! (But those that already gone are lost forever, sorry about that).
- Villagers angry with Kasimir start a fight automatically.
- Fights are quicker and opponents fake attacks sometimes.
Coming in next update (very soon)
- There is a new machine in Zalesie: Heavy plow (with three blades!). And no horse is able to pull it.
