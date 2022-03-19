 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 19 March 2022

Update 0.6.00

Update 0.6.00

Changes
  • Fluffy learned how to pull a small cart. Together with Kasimir they got quite robust transport potential.
  • There is a new crop in Zalesie: Wheat.
  • There is a new machine in Zalesie: Mower. You can attach it both to a tractor and a horse.
  • You can buy three new animals in Zalesie: a sheep, a goat and a rooster.
  • You can trim sheeps, milk goats and... listen to roosters.
  • Kasimir learned how to pull some of his machines like the plow, the mower or the horse cart.
  • Kasimir learned how to manufacture cigarettes and found out that some of the villagers like to smoke.
  • You can no longer connect a cart, a plow and a mower to a tractor at the same time (the same applies to horses).
  • New farm animals in Zalesie come in different colors now (must be a mutation caused by the moonshine).
  • Kasimir discovered he doesn't have to be drunk to ride animals. And that not only pigs are mountable.
  • Phillip has a proposition for Kasimir to play a weird competition.
  • Cutting down grass, oat or wheat looks a bit better now.
  • Some of the traders introduced daily limits of wares bought from Kasimir.
  • Reloading the game no longer restocks our industrious villagers.
  • Kasimir has learned to run blindly in chosen direction (new auto run button).
  • Access ramps to sheds are now rotating to better connect with uneven terrain.
  • Kasimir knows how to name his farm animals (so it's harder to let them go).
  • Kasimir decided it's a great idea to decorate his farm animals with hats (so he can distinguish one individual from another).
  • Unclear information about state of soil, crops, animals is less unclear now.
  • Farm animals started to leave... "gifts". You can use it to fill manure box which stopped to be an infinite source of fertilizer.
  • Just like the compost box. You can fill it with cut grass, straw, oat and wheat.
  • Another batch of bugs making loading a game impossible has been eliminated thanks to your support.
  • You can fatten farm animals now and sell them with profit (soon, so keep them well fed!)
  • Grenade collectors rejoice! They will no longer disappear from your shelves! (But those that already gone are lost forever, sorry about that).
  • Villagers angry with Kasimir start a fight automatically.
  • Fights are quicker and opponents fake attacks sometimes.
Coming in next update (very soon)
  • There is a new machine in Zalesie: Heavy plow (with three blades!). And no horse is able to pull it.

