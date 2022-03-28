Patch 1.17 - Available Now!

Hi drivers,
Patch 1.17 is out now, and you can find what's in this patch below:
Online
Addressed an issue where if a player joined during the grace period of a qualifying session, they would be unable to start the race.
Fastest lap point is no longer removed after editing results in Leagues.
Grid penalties now correctly carry over from sessions in Leagues if they are completed at different times.
General
Red Bull White livery added as an option to use on the Player Car.
Improved AI Behaviour in sessions when they are on in-laps with faster cars approaching.
Addressed an issue where Victory VO may not play at the end of a race.
Addressed a calibration issue with the Fanatec CSL DD pedals.
Addressed an issue where the R&D completed or failed screen would show up blank.
General stability improvements.
Various minor fixes.
See you out on track!
