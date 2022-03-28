 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

F1 2021 update for 28 March 2022

Patch 1.17 - Available Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8400200 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi drivers,

Patch 1.17 is out now, and you can find what's in this patch below:

Online

  • Addressed an issue where if a player joined during the grace period of a qualifying session, they would be unable to start the race.

  • Fastest lap point is no longer removed after editing results in Leagues.

  • Grid penalties now correctly carry over from sessions in Leagues if they are completed at different times.

General

  • Red Bull White livery added as an option to use on the Player Car.

  • Improved AI Behaviour in sessions when they are on in-laps with faster cars approaching.

  • Addressed an issue where Victory VO may not play at the end of a race.

  • Addressed a calibration issue with the Fanatec CSL DD pedals.

  • Addressed an issue where the R&D completed or failed screen would show up blank.

  • General stability improvements.

  • Various minor fixes.

See you out on track!

Changed files in this update

F1 2021 - Content Depot 1134571
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language en-GB Depot 1134573
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language de-DE Depot 1134574
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language es-ES Depot 1134575
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language fr-FR Depot 1134576
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language it-IT Depot 1134577
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language ja-JP Depot 1134578
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language pt-BR Depot 1134579
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language pl-PL Depot 1362680
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language ru-RU Depot 1362681
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Language zh-CN Depot 1362683
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Main Depot 1362684
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Debug Depot 1362685
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - Support Depot 1362686
  • Loading history…
F1 2021 - gfn Depot 1362687
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.