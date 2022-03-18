Patch 1.4.14.5 - Bug fixes and gameplay improvements

Just a small patch to address some lingering issues from the last update.
Fixed:
- Doors block the player camera now
- Radial hotbar no longer gets stuck when holding R and equipping items
- When brewing, splash now appropriately output 2 potions
- Fixed various issues with the mail system
- Chabbin's Pickaxe has been fixed and has a new model and icon
- Various quest markers were fixed
- Character panel now shows character name instead of Steam ID
- Mail about Henrietta should be receivable now for all players after her quest
- Fixed various job board typos
- Fixed various firefly bushes
- Fixed Gravekeeper's Apprentice quest - Can now find secret lever
- Fixed an issue with goblin hunting job board quests
- Necromancer's circle texture is no longer blurry
- Elaborate Robe clothes were updated to correct texture
- Moonforge typo fixed
Improved:
- Skeletons and Graverobbers had a falling out
- Harkin learned a few new moves and wants to show them to you
- Harkin fired his entourage
- Mysterious key got a new model
- Ring of Protection got a buff
- Vitality stat slightly rebalanced
- Humanoid NPC's now have a better telegraphed melee animation
- Sleepy Haven loading volumes tweaked for faster loading
Changed depots in preview branch