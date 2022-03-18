 Skip to content

Swords 'n Magic and Stuff update for 18 March 2022

Patch 1.4.14.5 - Bug fixes and gameplay improvements

Patch 1.4.14.5 - Bug fixes and gameplay improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Just a small patch to address some lingering issues from the last update.

Fixed:

  • Doors block the player camera now
  • Radial hotbar no longer gets stuck when holding R and equipping items
  • When brewing, splash now appropriately output 2 potions
  • Fixed various issues with the mail system
  • Chabbin's Pickaxe has been fixed and has a new model and icon
  • Various quest markers were fixed
  • Character panel now shows character name instead of Steam ID
  • Mail about Henrietta should be receivable now for all players after her quest
  • Fixed various job board typos
  • Fixed various firefly bushes
  • Fixed Gravekeeper's Apprentice quest - Can now find secret lever
  • Fixed an issue with goblin hunting job board quests
  • Necromancer's circle texture is no longer blurry
  • Elaborate Robe clothes were updated to correct texture
  • Moonforge typo fixed

Improved:

  • Skeletons and Graverobbers had a falling out
  • Harkin learned a few new moves and wants to show them to you
  • Harkin fired his entourage
  • Mysterious key got a new model
  • Ring of Protection got a buff
  • Vitality stat slightly rebalanced
  • Humanoid NPC's now have a better telegraphed melee animation
  • Sleepy Haven loading volumes tweaked for faster loading

Changed depots in preview branch

build 8400097
Swords 'N Magic and Stuff Depot 810041
