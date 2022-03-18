 Skip to content

Marble Trap update for 18 March 2022

Customize Colors Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now change the colors of your marble.

Under the statistics button in the campaign tab you can find the button where you can change the different parts of the marble to your liking.

