The Final Stand: Breakout update for 18 March 2022

The Final Stand: Breakout Update 1.1.0

Build 8400042

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Rebaked lighting on Waste
-Rebaked lighting on Sentinel
-Fixed point gained text displaying incorrectly
-Addressed issue that caused player to fall out of the map when downed
-Addressed an issue that caused stuttering on rounds higher than 30
-Optimized lighting on all maps to increase performance
-Optimized algorithm that chooses infected spawn points for increased performance
-Fixed weapon model positions being slightly off
-Fixed numerous out of map exploits on Waste
-Fixed numerous out of map exploits on Sentinel
-Addressed an issue that didn't allow the game to end when hit by multiple infected
-Optimized algorithm that chooses infected targets for increased performance
-Reduced garbage collection
-Fixed issue that caused max infected per round limit to be bypassed
-Fixed infected groan sounds not playing

