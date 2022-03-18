- Buffed end of turn AP to HP ratios to improve with team rank:
Every 3 team ranks will give an extra 0.5 hp per AP at turn end.
Updated many tooltips to reflect this new change.
- Fixed a bug where philosopher stone items in the crafting menu would cause a
crash if only available through store.
- Fixed a bug where Philosopher stone items in the crafting menu would have inflated
gold costs if only available through store.
- Fixed a bug where trying to craft a weapon that required materials from the store
would give a not enough materials message instead of a missing gold message.
- Barkeep passive now helps the whole party get more HP for each leftover AP.
Hero Lodge update for 18 March 2022
Patch 1.0.12e
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update