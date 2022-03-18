 Skip to content

Hero Lodge update for 18 March 2022

Patch 1.0.12e

Share · View all patches · Build 8400026 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Buffed end of turn AP to HP ratios to improve with team rank:
    Every 3 team ranks will give an extra 0.5 hp per AP at turn end.
    Updated many tooltips to reflect this new change.
  • Fixed a bug where philosopher stone items in the crafting menu would cause a
    crash if only available through store.
  • Fixed a bug where Philosopher stone items in the crafting menu would have inflated
    gold costs if only available through store.
  • Fixed a bug where trying to craft a weapon that required materials from the store
    would give a not enough materials message instead of a missing gold message.
  • Barkeep passive now helps the whole party get more HP for each leftover AP.

Changed files in this update

