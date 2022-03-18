 Skip to content

Master Of Pottery update for 18 March 2022

Update 0.9.9e

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.9.9e is now available! The updates are as follows:

Palette:
  • Now you can paint with any color. Unlock condition: Have 10 colors.

Guide line:
  • You can turn on the Guide line to make it easier to align parts (such as the spout and handle of a teapot).

Template:
  • You can save shapes and load them to create the same look.

More material:
  • Includes 8 new decals and 5 new parts.

Optimization:
  • You can zoom the camera while adding parts.
  • You can rename the apprentice.
  • It is no longer necessary to click on a pattern before dragging it.
  • Particle effects will be displayed when the production is finished.
Bug fixed:
  • Fixed a bug where the pattern was discontinuous when painting near seams.

