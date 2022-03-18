Update 0.9.9e

Version 0.9.9e is now available! The updates are as follows:
Palette:
- Now you can paint with any color. Unlock condition: Have 10 colors.
Guide line:
- You can turn on the Guide line to make it easier to align parts (such as the spout and handle of a teapot).
Template:
- You can save shapes and load them to create the same look.
More material:
- Includes 8 new decals and 5 new parts.
Optimization:
- You can zoom the camera while adding parts.
- You can rename the apprentice.
- It is no longer necessary to click on a pattern before dragging it.
- Particle effects will be displayed when the production is finished.
Bug fixed:
- Fixed a bug where the pattern was discontinuous when painting near seams.
Changed files in this update