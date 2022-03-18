 Skip to content

From Lex to Rex update for 18 March 2022

Cacería de bugs. / Bug hunting.

Share · View all patches · Build 8399845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gracias a vuestros comentarios he cazado un error en la pantalla del trono y en la carga posterior.
Si en la segunda pantalla os desaparece el cursor al clicar en el desagüe probad a clicar por el escenario o a pulsar esc.

Gracias por vuestra pacienca, es mi primer juego. ¡Seguimos a la caza de bugs!

Thanks to your feed I´ve fixed an important bug in the throne room and the loading at the end.
In case that in the second stage the cursor dissapears when clicking the drain, just try clicking in the scenario or pressing esc.

Thank you for your patience, it´s my first game here. Let´s keep hunting bugs!

Changed files in this update

FLTR - Windows Depot 1794031
  • Loading history…
