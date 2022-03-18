Cacería de bugs. / Bug hunting.

Gracias a vuestros comentarios he cazado un error en la pantalla del trono y en la carga posterior.
Si en la segunda pantalla os desaparece el cursor al clicar en el desagüe probad a clicar por el escenario o a pulsar esc.
Gracias por vuestra pacienca, es mi primer juego. ¡Seguimos a la caza de bugs!
Thanks to your feed I´ve fixed an important bug in the throne room and the loading at the end.
In case that in the second stage the cursor dissapears when clicking the drain, just try clicking in the scenario or pressing esc.
Thank you for your patience, it´s my first game here. Let´s keep hunting bugs!
Changed files in this update