Curious Expedition 2 update for 19 March 2022

2.2.1 & 2.2.2 Patch Notes

2.2.1 & 2.2.2 Patch Notes

Hola Explorers! Welcome to all the players playing the game in the new languages that we recently launched - and thanks for your feedback and bug reports that you've been sending with the in-game bug reporter. Today's patch resolves a few issues:

2.2.2

  • Fixed some issues when you take two village quests on the same Island
  • When allowing villagers to bury your weapons, that spot can no longer be removed by the fog
  • Fixed an event kicking you back to the map instead of properly resting sometimes

2.2.1

  • Fixed some savegames not properly loading

Also: the game just launched on XBox and Playstation! And the Highlands of Avalon DLC is now available on all consoles, including Switch!

