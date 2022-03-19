2.2.1 & 2.2.2 Patch Notes

Hola Explorers! Welcome to all the players playing the game in the new languages that we recently launched - and thanks for your feedback and bug reports that you've been sending with the in-game bug reporter. Today's patch resolves a few issues:
2.2.2
- Fixed some issues when you take two village quests on the same Island
- When allowing villagers to bury your weapons, that spot can no longer be removed by the fog
- Fixed an event kicking you back to the map instead of properly resting sometimes
2.2.1
- Fixed some savegames not properly loading
Also: the game just launched on XBox and Playstation! And the Highlands of Avalon DLC is now available on all consoles, including Switch!
