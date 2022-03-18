 Skip to content

Train Sim World® 2 update for 18 March 2022

March Madness - Friday Broadcast

March Madness - Friday Broadcast

Our biggest sale of the year is here! To celebrate March Madness on Steam we have large discounts of 85% on Train Sim World 2 and up to 50% on Train Sim World 2 Add-Ons. With two weekends of streams from the Railfan TV team!

Head to the March Madness page to take part here

https://store.steampowered.com/sale/dovetailmarchmadness


Throughout the weekend we will be live on Steam, broadcasting on the March Madness page. This is your chance to get your very first look at the upcoming S-Bahn Zentralschweiz: Luzern – Sursee by Rivet Games, and another chance to see the Harlem Line for Train Sim World 2! We also have guests joining that include exclusive feature videos from MegaSim, Trainsimulatordriver and more!

