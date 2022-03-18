Playtest Update 0.8.0.2 :
- Added Post Processing the Editing Scene
- Fixed Missing Prefab of the 1 Rudder 1 Propeller Ship in the main menu (Should Be Fixed)
- Fixed Custom Cameras not loading
- File Creation - Overwrite : Feature that keeps the File Data when a new feature or some lines have changed from my side or a new parameter is exposed when the file is already generated after the first Creation
Maybe this will require after this update to delete the files and start over but this will not happen again . Sorry for that. Thas the whole point of playtesting !!!
Changed files in this update