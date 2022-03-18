 Skip to content

Ship Simulator Realistic Playtest update for 18 March 2022

Playtest Update 0.8.0.2

Build 8399586

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Playtest Update 0.8.0.2 :

  • Added Post Processing the Editing Scene
  • Fixed Missing Prefab of the 1 Rudder 1 Propeller Ship in the main menu (Should Be Fixed)
  • Fixed Custom Cameras not loading
  • File Creation - Overwrite : Feature that keeps the File Data when a new feature or some lines have changed from my side or a new parameter is exposed when the file is already generated after the first Creation

Maybe this will require after this update to delete the files and start over but this will not happen again . Sorry for that. Thas the whole point of playtesting !!!

Keep The old custom ship Files after this update !!! Remove All the files from your custom ship folder except NameConfig.txt

Changed files in this update

Ship Simulator Realistic Playtest Content Depot 1937451
