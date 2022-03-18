 Skip to content

S.P.A.T. update for 18 March 2022

S.P.A.T. 0.36

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Operators! We have prepared some updates for you!

Do not forget that there is a drawing of keys for your ideas, I will also be glad to hear all your feedback and wishes in our discord.

CHANGELOG

NEW

  • New monster minion - "thinker" (maybe the name is not suitable, suggest your ideas!). A difficult opponent, he confuses you by the impact on the human brain. It has a ranged attack and can knock you down, be careful.

  • Strong opponents can now knock you down for a few seconds. You cannot shoot or move in this position, only heal.

  • Added a mission lost widget and an exit to the main menu if all players in a multiplayer game have died.
  • Restarting the game in multiplayer. Please write if it works correctly!
  • Changed Net priority for weapons, player, hopefully this will help with delay in shooting in multiplayer game.
  • Added FOV slider (but for now it only saves the setting for the current game).
  • Added vsync option.
  • Echo effect and limiting other sounds in the bunker.
  • Enemies cannot see you behind a large bush.

  • The game starts in the evening, not at night.
  • Added a marker to the church location on map.
  • Farm location size increased.
  • The ranking system should now work. Please, report if the rank is not displayed above the player correctly (on the client or on the server)!

GAME BALANCE

  • Yeti more precisely throws a stone.
  • Grenade launcher has one charge and a maximum of 4 charges
  • Granny's speed reduced.
  • Crawler, reduced health.
  • The sensor range has been increased to 80 meters, but the sound of the notification that the monster is on the radar has been removed.
  • Supply falls closer.
  • Reduced mushroom damage.
  • Increased wendigo hit points from 2000 to 2500.
  • Granny doesn't show up at the mayor's mansion every time.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed jerky animation when aiming stops.
  • Throwing grenades and sticks upon death.
  • Container can be aimed.
  • Wendigo acolyte gets stuck in a cave and doesn't move
  • Bug with the choice of specials (UI) when creating a character.
  • The quest statue on the wendigo altar is hanging in the air.

KNOWN BUGS

  • Incorrect first-person animation on the client when knocked down.
  • Gamma settings don't always work.

