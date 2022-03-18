S.P.A.T. 0.36

Hello, Operators! We have prepared some updates for you!
Do not forget that there is a drawing of keys for your ideas, I will also be glad to hear all your feedback and wishes in our discord.
CHANGELOG
NEW
- New monster minion - "thinker" (maybe the name is not suitable, suggest your ideas!). A difficult opponent, he confuses you by the impact on the human brain. It has a ranged attack and can knock you down, be careful.
- Strong opponents can now knock you down for a few seconds. You cannot shoot or move in this position, only heal.
- Added a mission lost widget and an exit to the main menu if all players in a multiplayer game have died.
- Restarting the game in multiplayer. Please write if it works correctly!
- Changed Net priority for weapons, player, hopefully this will help with delay in shooting in multiplayer game.
- Added FOV slider (but for now it only saves the setting for the current game).
- Added vsync option.
- Echo effect and limiting other sounds in the bunker.
- Enemies cannot see you behind a large bush.
- The game starts in the evening, not at night.
- Added a marker to the church location on map.
- Farm location size increased.
- The ranking system should now work. Please, report if the rank is not displayed above the player correctly (on the client or on the server)!
GAME BALANCE
- Yeti more precisely throws a stone.
- Grenade launcher has one charge and a maximum of 4 charges
- Granny's speed reduced.
- Crawler, reduced health.
- The sensor range has been increased to 80 meters, but the sound of the notification that the monster is on the radar has been removed.
- Supply falls closer.
- Reduced mushroom damage.
- Increased wendigo hit points from 2000 to 2500.
- Granny doesn't show up at the mayor's mansion every time.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed jerky animation when aiming stops.
- Throwing grenades and sticks upon death.
- Container can be aimed.
- Wendigo acolyte gets stuck in a cave and doesn't move
- Bug with the choice of specials (UI) when creating a character.
- The quest statue on the wendigo altar is hanging in the air.
KNOWN BUGS
- Incorrect first-person animation on the client when knocked down.
- Gamma settings don't always work.
Changed files in this update