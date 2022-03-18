 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 18 March 2022

Walk Toggle Update (Update 0.10.18.7)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔹You can make your dinosaur walk instead of run by holding the "Left Control" key while moving forwards, left, right, or backwards.

Changed files in this update

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
