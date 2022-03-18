🔹You can make your dinosaur walk instead of run by holding the "Left Control" key while moving forwards, left, right, or backwards.
Isles of Pangaea update for 18 March 2022
Walk Toggle Update (Update 0.10.18.7)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
