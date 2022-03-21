 Skip to content

Beholder 3 update for 21 March 2022

Update 1.0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Knock, knock! We've already prepared a new Beholder 3 update for you 📌

List of changes:

  • Added new feedback sounds for UI
  • Added a stinger sound effect to “3 Weeks Later” time skip
  • Added a sound which plays when the player enters or exits the surveillance mode
  • Added a sound which plays when NPC detects the player while breaking in an apartment
  • Added Bühlow's personal props
  • Added Schmolke's personal props
  • Fixed T-posing characters
  • Fixed a critical issue where scrolling through directives would crash the game
  • Fixed an issue where German localization is shown when opening the menu after loading the game
  • Fixed an issue where you could interact with something, the interaction circle starts filling up and players could click somewhere else and transfer the progress
  • Fixed interaction with porter and terror police during finales, and their interaction boxes, and all entry preventer hitboxes
  • Fixed an issue with quests not being given after promoting to the 4th floor (if you've met this bug, just continue the game and wait a few in-game hours)
  • Fixed an issue with the secret door not being interactable for controller players
  • Fixed an issue with the ministry door #201 being stuck open
  • Fixed an issue with the police car being visible in the cutscene after installing the camera in certain office
  • Fixed an issue with the ministry’s cinema screen not playing movies in dialogue mode
  • Fixed an issue with 2 Ulrike Weinerts being present after “On the rise” quest when Ulrike never got arrested
  • Removed possibility to open the Esc menu and start a dialogue at the same time
  • Made selecting interactions with the controller’s D-pad easier
  • Various fixes for Russian localization
  • Other minor fixes

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1570070

