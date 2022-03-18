Brand New Hud System Update

GAME UPDATE # V 1.2.0
You can toggle the new system on/off via [ H ] Key
Additionally you can toggle the Navigation Compass via [ N ] Key
NEW FEATURES
- HUD OBJECTIVES [To help clearly show current objectives]
- WAY POINT MARKERS [To help guide lost players]
- COMPASS [To help players navigate the large village map]
- HUD TUTORIALS [To help players better understand game play]
PATCH LIST
- Localization for new hud system completed
- Single player menu exit fixed
- Various bug fixes
You asked for it, you got it! Hope you enjoy the new update and features.
