Holy Purge update for 18 March 2022

Brand New Hud System Update

Holy Purge update for 18 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAME UPDATE # V 1.2.0

Please show us your support and rate the game so we can keep making more content for you! New Map already in the works for you and your friends.

You can toggle the new system on/off via [ H ] Key

Additionally you can toggle the Navigation Compass via [ N ] Key

NEW FEATURES

  • HUD OBJECTIVES [To help clearly show current objectives]
  • WAY POINT MARKERS [To help guide lost players]
  • COMPASS [To help players navigate the large village map]
  • HUD TUTORIALS [To help players better understand game play]

PATCH LIST

  • Localization for new hud system completed
  • Single player menu exit fixed
  • Various bug fixes

You asked for it, you got it! Hope you enjoy the new update and features.
Thanks for your support and bye for now.

