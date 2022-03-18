- fixed a bug that allowed to unlock Top100 and Top1 achievements by playing a custom (if custom leaderboard configured)
- fixed a bug that displayed DLCs that were still accessible even if they weren't
- fixed a bug in FR where the texts Buy a song and Buy the pack were reversed
- fixed a bug of ghosts not being accurate as they were tied to the base BPM rather than the current BPM
- increased max volume of drums
- preloading album thumbnails for the menu
Ragnarock update for 18 March 2022
Update 1.3 - Patch 1
