Ragnarock update for 18 March 2022

Update 1.3 - Patch 1

Update 1.3 - Patch 1

Build 8398803

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a bug that allowed to unlock Top100 and Top1 achievements by playing a custom (if custom leaderboard configured)
  • fixed a bug that displayed DLCs that were still accessible even if they weren't
  • fixed a bug in FR where the texts Buy a song and Buy the pack were reversed
  • fixed a bug of ghosts not being accurate as they were tied to the base BPM rather than the current BPM
  • increased max volume of drums
  • preloading album thumbnails for the menu

