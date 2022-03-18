Patch Notes for 18th March

Multiple fixes and changes including:
- Can now turn around in a boat
- No longer have to click to close the inventory or handbook sometimes
- Animations (especially walking) should no longer be laggy on clients
- Picking up a buoy will destroy the underwater tablet
- Events stop spawning when Nessie has emerged
- Events stop spawning after death or getting out of the boat
- Fixed respawning issue due to multiple revive characters
- Nessie should be less glitchy when emerging
- Nessie FX Improvements
- All players should now see the voting to end the game notification
Changed files in this update