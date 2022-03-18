 Skip to content

Loch Ness update for 18 March 2022

Patch Notes for 18th March

Last edited by Wendy

Multiple fixes and changes including:

  • Can now turn around in a boat
  • No longer have to click to close the inventory or handbook sometimes
  • Animations (especially walking) should no longer be laggy on clients
  • Picking up a buoy will destroy the underwater tablet
  • Events stop spawning when Nessie has emerged
  • Events stop spawning after death or getting out of the boat
  • Fixed respawning issue due to multiple revive characters
  • Nessie should be less glitchy when emerging
  • Nessie FX Improvements
  • All players should now see the voting to end the game notification

