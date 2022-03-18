 Skip to content

Stream Arenas update for 18 March 2022

POQ 3rd party connection fix

POQ pushed a fix for 3rd party connections this required a slight changed to code for it to work.
Fixed an issue with POQ account disconnection on the backend.

Mobile builds will be pushed this weekend.

Changed files in this update

Stream Arenas Content Depot 1390301
