- Fix to prevent exhausted cards trying to stack with their unexhausted cousins\n
- Fix to prevent cards returning to the same spot when another card is now there.\n
- Basic fix for edge scrolling (I'll refine)\n
- Fix (I hope) for Mansus cards getting stuck on return to the waking world.\n
- Fix for very old bug in Priest DLC where a useless Refiring card appeared\n",
Cultist Simulator update for 18 March 2022
2022.3.o.1 ORFEO
Patchnotes via Steam Community
