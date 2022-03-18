 Skip to content

Cultist Simulator update for 18 March 2022

2022.3.o.1 ORFEO

Share · View all patches · Build 8398670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix to prevent exhausted cards trying to stack with their unexhausted cousins\n
  • Fix to prevent cards returning to the same spot when another card is now there.\n
  • Basic fix for edge scrolling (I'll refine)\n
  • Fix (I hope) for Mansus cards getting stuck on return to the waking world.\n
  • Fix for very old bug in Priest DLC where a useless Refiring card appeared\n",

