Full Service update for 19 March 2022

BUG: MAC Build not Starting has been FIXED

Full Service update for 19 March 2022 · Build 8398650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day,

We just released a fix for the MAC build of the game that was not starting previously.
Please update the game to play it normally.
Thank you for your patience.

Changed files in this update

Mac Depot Depot 1223813
  • Loading history…
