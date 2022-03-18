Hotfix 1.0.4b

Patch 1.0.4a didn't apply any fixes for some reason
1.0.4b also includes a fix for the big YEETUS that was happening with speedup and knockback. We love the yeet, but hate the game locking up because of it :(
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Patch 1.0.4a didn't apply any fixes for some reason
1.0.4b also includes a fix for the big YEETUS that was happening with speedup and knockback. We love the yeet, but hate the game locking up because of it :(
Changed files in this update