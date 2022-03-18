 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dr. Professor Scientist's Weapons Testing Facility update for 18 March 2022

Hotfix 1.0.4b

Share · View all patches · Build 8398527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.4a didn't apply any fixes for some reason

1.0.4b also includes a fix for the big YEETUS that was happening with speedup and knockback. We love the yeet, but hate the game locking up because of it :(

Changed files in this update

Casual game Content Depot 1894321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.