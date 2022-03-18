3.22.6.0 Update Notes

Changelog:
Added:
- "Disable" option for weather command which cancels active weather and future scheduled weather. Useful for maps like Yukon which otherwise immediately start different weather when cancelled.
- Editor setting to disable clouds on a map. [Has_Clouds in level asset]
- Button to open file explorer in workshop item's install folder.
- Button to open Logs folder from errors window.
Changed:
- Save preferred in-game player list sort mode.
- Increased level editor far clip plane distance back to 4,096m.
- Sky transition fog only starts blending in past 75% of the far clip plane. This feels less foggy than the previous update, and helps hide issues with transparency.
- Using weather command with currently active weather guid will reschedule rather than toggling.
- Gentle snowfall no longer overrides sky fog.
Fixed:
- Planar reflection skybox projection matrix.
- Hide holiday-restricted props from satellite capture.
- With streamer mode enabled show in-game player list using redacted names.
