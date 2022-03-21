 Skip to content

Until You Fall update for 21 March 2022

Version 1.3.1 - Two-Handed Weapons Update Hotfix

Build 8398408

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.3.1 Hotfix for issue where the game would crash in some regions that use commas (vs periods) for some numbers.

Here's what you will find in the Two-Handed Weapons Update (Version 1.3)...

  • Three new two-handed weapons: Fate’s End, Cold Iron Greataxe, and Captain’s Warhammer
  • Subtitles for VO with accompanying options in the Settings menu
  • Localization of UI, game text, and VO subtitles for multiple additional languages: French, Italian, German, Spanish, Chinese Traditional, Chinese Simplified, Korean, and Japanese
  • Language select in FTUE and settings menu
  • Smooth turning option which includes 1) a settings option to toggle snap turning and smooth turning and 2) a settings slider to control smooth turn speed
  • Seven new achievements and an update to the existing achievements to account for new content
  • Credits for localization and two-handed weapon features
  • Additional generalized analytics for localization and two-handed weapon usage

