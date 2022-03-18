 Skip to content

Bitburner update for 18 March 2022

v1.5.0

View all patches · Build 8398381

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam Cloud Saving

  • Added (@MartinFournier)

UI

  • background now matches game primary color (@nickofolas)
  • page title contains version (@MartinFourier)
  • Major text editor improvements (@nickofolas)
  • Display bonus time on sleeve page (@MartinFourier)
  • Several UI improvements (@nickofolas, @smolgumball, @DrCuriosity, @phyzical)
  • Fix aug display in alpha (@Dominik Winter)
  • Fix display of corporation product equation (@SagePtr)
  • Make Bitverse more accessible (@ChrissiQ)
  • Make corporation warehouse more accessible (@ChrissiQ)
  • Make tab style more consistent (@nikfolas)

Netscript

  • Fix bug with async.
  • Add 'printf' ns function (@Ninetailed)
  • Remove blob caching.
  • Fix formulas access check (@Ornedan)
  • Fix bug in exp calculation (@qcorradi)
  • Fix NaN comparison (@qcorradi)
  • Fix travelToCity with bad argument (@SlyCedix)
  • Fix bug where augs could not be purchased via sing (@reacocard)
  • Fix rounding error in donateToFaction (@Risenafis)
  • Fix bug with weakenAnalyze (@rhobes)
  • Prevent exploit with atExit (@Ornedan)
  • Double 'share' power

Corporations

  • Fix bugs with corp API (@pigalot)
  • Add smart supply func to corp API (@pd)

Misc.

  • The file API now allows GET and DELETE (@lordducky)
  • Force achievement calculation on BN completion (@SagePtr)
  • Cleanup in repository (@MartinFourier)
  • Several improvements to the electron version (@MartinFourier)
  • Fix bug with casino roulette (@jamie-mac)
  • Terminal history persists in savefile (@MartinFourier)
  • Fix tests (@jamie-mac)
  • Fix crash with electron windows tracker (@smolgumball)
  • Fix BN6/7 passive reputation gain (@BrianLDev)
  • Fix Sleeve not resetting on install (@waffleattack)
  • Sort joined factions (@jjayeon)
  • Update documentation / typo (@lethern, @Meowdoleon, @JohnnyUrosevic, @JosephDavidTalbot,
    @pd, @lethern, @lordducky, @zeddrak, @fearnlj01, @reasonablytall, @MatthewTh0,
    @SagePtr, @manniL, @Jedimaster4559, @loganville, @Arrow2thekn33, @wdpk, @fwolfst,
    @fschoenfeldt, @Waladil, @AdamTReineke, @citrusmunch, @factubsio, @ashtongreen,
    @ChrissiQ, @DJ-Laser, @waffleattack, @ApamNapat, @CrafterKolyan, @DSteve595)
  • Nerf noodle bar.

