Steam Cloud Saving
- Added (@MartinFournier)
UI
- background now matches game primary color (@nickofolas)
- page title contains version (@MartinFourier)
- Major text editor improvements (@nickofolas)
- Display bonus time on sleeve page (@MartinFourier)
- Several UI improvements (@nickofolas, @smolgumball, @DrCuriosity, @phyzical)
- Fix aug display in alpha (@Dominik Winter)
- Fix display of corporation product equation (@SagePtr)
- Make Bitverse more accessible (@ChrissiQ)
- Make corporation warehouse more accessible (@ChrissiQ)
- Make tab style more consistent (@nikfolas)
Netscript
- Fix bug with async.
- Add 'printf' ns function (@Ninetailed)
- Remove blob caching.
- Fix formulas access check (@Ornedan)
- Fix bug in exp calculation (@qcorradi)
- Fix NaN comparison (@qcorradi)
- Fix travelToCity with bad argument (@SlyCedix)
- Fix bug where augs could not be purchased via sing (@reacocard)
- Fix rounding error in donateToFaction (@Risenafis)
- Fix bug with weakenAnalyze (@rhobes)
- Prevent exploit with atExit (@Ornedan)
- Double 'share' power
Corporations
- Fix bugs with corp API (@pigalot)
- Add smart supply func to corp API (@pd)
Misc.
- The file API now allows GET and DELETE (@lordducky)
- Force achievement calculation on BN completion (@SagePtr)
- Cleanup in repository (@MartinFourier)
- Several improvements to the electron version (@MartinFourier)
- Fix bug with casino roulette (@jamie-mac)
- Terminal history persists in savefile (@MartinFourier)
- Fix tests (@jamie-mac)
- Fix crash with electron windows tracker (@smolgumball)
- Fix BN6/7 passive reputation gain (@BrianLDev)
- Fix Sleeve not resetting on install (@waffleattack)
- Sort joined factions (@jjayeon)
- Update documentation / typo (@lethern, @Meowdoleon, @JohnnyUrosevic, @JosephDavidTalbot,
@pd, @lethern, @lordducky, @zeddrak, @fearnlj01, @reasonablytall, @MatthewTh0,
@SagePtr, @manniL, @Jedimaster4559, @loganville, @Arrow2thekn33, @wdpk, @fwolfst,
@fschoenfeldt, @Waladil, @AdamTReineke, @citrusmunch, @factubsio, @ashtongreen,
@ChrissiQ, @DJ-Laser, @waffleattack, @ApamNapat, @CrafterKolyan, @DSteve595)
- Nerf noodle bar.
Changed files in this update