Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 18 March 2022

Major Patch - Mar 18

Major Patch - Mar 18

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks! Thanks to a bunch of feedback from the community, we have made many improvements to the gameplay and UI, as well as fixed several bugs.

  • Balancing change: Arjuna counter-damage increased
  • New VFX for stun, silence and several hero spells
  • UI improvements: login panel, challenge notification, in-game draw button, deck selection in deckbuilder, friends and leaderboard lists
  • Panel sizes have been better adjusted for various screens
  • Fixed bug where withdrawing units (e.g. roar, fear) could be re-deployed for free
  • Fixed bug where tutorial checkpoints were occasionally getting restored incorrectly
  • Fixed bug with envy causing error when hand was full
  • Fixed bug where the buffs that a unit provided would get restored on stun end even if the unit was silenced
  • Fixed freeze on timed end turn from server
  • Fixed bug where miraging units were increasing in cost instead of decreasing
  • Fixed bug where bots had more than maximum copies of a card in their deck

