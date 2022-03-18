Major Patch - Mar 18

Hi folks! Thanks to a bunch of feedback from the community, we have made many improvements to the gameplay and UI, as well as fixed several bugs.
- Balancing change: Arjuna counter-damage increased
- New VFX for stun, silence and several hero spells
- UI improvements: login panel, challenge notification, in-game draw button, deck selection in deckbuilder, friends and leaderboard lists
- Panel sizes have been better adjusted for various screens
- Fixed bug where withdrawing units (e.g. roar, fear) could be re-deployed for free
- Fixed bug where tutorial checkpoints were occasionally getting restored incorrectly
- Fixed bug with envy causing error when hand was full
- Fixed bug where the buffs that a unit provided would get restored on stun end even if the unit was silenced
- Fixed freeze on timed end turn from server
- Fixed bug where miraging units were increasing in cost instead of decreasing
- Fixed bug where bots had more than maximum copies of a card in their deck
