DD #61 The Ghost of Kyiv

Hi everyone, welcome to another week's developer's diary.

The war continues in Ukraine in both realities.

Despite the inspiring speech from Zelesky addressing the world.

Despite the bravery of Ukrainian soldiers giving their lives to defend their nation.

Despite the unity, I see from Ukrainian people as I witnessed a Ukrainian lady selling cookies in Shanghai to gather donations for her nation.

The tragedy of a Mariupol theater still happened.

Alas, is there nothing more we can do to stop such tragedy from happening again?

I am hoping a no-fly zone can be established as soon as possible.

Many may consider it's too risky to do so.

However, in the face of a war against all humanity with all the atrocities committed, the people of the free world chose to back down just because they are afraid of WW3, leaving millions of Ukrainian people to die alone from air raids. Is this what we want in a history book?

No matter what those so-called leaders and politicians think.

I shall give Ukraine jets to close the sky. (Even that's just in the game.)



Have you heard the story about the Ghost of Kyiv before?

An ace pilot of the Ukrainian air force shoots down countless enemy aircraft to protect the sky.

Some call it an Urban legend. Yet, an Urban legend is just what you can find in our secret world.

There may not be just one, but many for we live in a world with legions of heroes.

Even the RPG Maker engine is not meant for such content, I will it to happen.

Thus, we now have this mini-game in our game, integrated into our story.

If you wear the hero's medal to the bar, the bartender shall treat everyone in your group a Hero's Glory. Just as I said, this round is on me.

There is also a Steam achievement there for anyone who can win the game in the highest difficulty.

It may not be much compared to our friends raising 6.3 million dollars on Itch.io with their Bundle for Ukraine, we are all doing our part in this war and hope for the best outcome.

Meanwhile, in Shanghai, the city is facing the biggest COVID-19 outbreak it ever had in all history. The situation is bad. I am in quarantine. Nobody can get in or out of the neighborhood. Everyone is locked within. Thus, N95 masks are deployed in Liu's hospital in the game. Those are quite mundane items that provide very little protection. However, sometimes, even mundane items can have magical prefixes and achieve great things. We are all special.

Don't worry. Shanghai is an international city that once hosted the Korean government-in-exile. This is the city that provided shelter to Jewish people during WW2. We now also have some of our Ukrainian friends in this city. This is a great city that shall withstand this outbreak.

We also have more food diversity, a new cooking device, and a recipe added to the game today, just in case anyone gets hungry during the quarantine. :)

That's for this week. Stay safe. We all have a war to win.

Today's changelog:

########STEAM#################

Updated the store page regarding the "Bundle for Ukraine", as the bundle on Itch is concluded with 6.3 million dollars raised to support Ukraine.

But our support for Ukraine continues.

#########Content##############

Added cola, fries, popcorn, and a new food vendor in Liu's restaurant. (It still needs more content here.)

New food and recipe: Cooked Apple Slices.

New furniture: "EasyTime" Mini-Range. (It's also a new cooking device. It can be purchased from the manager of No.181 River Road)

Added to mini-range in the kitchen of "This is a bar." (That basically means, you can have access to free mini-ranges after defeating Zhao.)