Action! - Gameplay Recording and Streaming update for 18 March 2022

Action! 4.27.0 with additional features is now available!

Hi Everyone,

Changes introduced in version 4.27.0:

  • Improved very long recording saving (application is no longer blocked during this process)
  • Added mouse cursor highlight (for MP4 files). Mouse cursor highlight is enabled by selecting "visualize mouse clicks" option in Settings->Video tab. This option works in "Active screen" capture mode only.
  • Added option to change Action! process priority (Settings->General tab)

Mirillis Team

