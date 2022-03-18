Action! 4.27.0 with additional features is now available!

Hi Everyone,
Changes introduced in version 4.27.0:
- Improved very long recording saving (application is no longer blocked during this process)
- Added mouse cursor highlight (for MP4 files). Mouse cursor highlight is enabled by selecting "visualize mouse clicks" option in Settings->Video tab. This option works in "Active screen" capture mode only.
- Added option to change Action! process priority (Settings->General tab)
Mirillis Team
