 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

发条 update for 18 March 2022

2.8.7更新日志

Share · View all patches · Build 8397652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【新增】
字符拼接功能，可将两个字符或变量拼接一起

【优化】
输出日志功能重做

Changed files in this update

发条 个 Depot Depot 1416191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.