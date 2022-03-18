Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 8397652 · Last edited 18 March 2022 – 13:46:14 UTC
by Wendy
【新增】
字符拼接功能，可将两个字符或变量拼接一起
【优化】
输出日志功能重做
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC.
Fair use disclaimer ·
Privacy
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Changed files in this update