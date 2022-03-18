 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous update for 18 March 2022

Update 1.2.1h

Share · View all patches · Build 8397592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pathfinders!

We’ve released a hot-fix 1.2.1h. It takes care of the following issues:

  • In some cases your companions could disappear never to be seen again, when they were not supposed to do it - fixed. However, if you have experienced such a disappearance already, you may need to load an earlier save, before that happened. For example, if Nenio disappeared when you entered the Lost Chapel area, you will need a save before you entered Lost Chapel;
  • When you saved and reloaded, corpses could disappear along with the loot, including the quest items - fixed;
  • Sometimes enemies in random encounters were too strong for your level - fixed.

Changed files in this update

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Mac Depot 1184373
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.