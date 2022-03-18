Update 1.2.1h

Pathfinders!
We’ve released a hot-fix 1.2.1h. It takes care of the following issues:
- In some cases your companions could disappear never to be seen again, when they were not supposed to do it - fixed. However, if you have experienced such a disappearance already, you may need to load an earlier save, before that happened. For example, if Nenio disappeared when you entered the Lost Chapel area, you will need a save before you entered Lost Chapel;
- When you saved and reloaded, corpses could disappear along with the loot, including the quest items - fixed;
- Sometimes enemies in random encounters were too strong for your level - fixed.
Changed files in this update