Demeo update for 18 March 2022

Game Patch

18 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings adventurers,

We’re back with another patch to improve the game and we’ve included the full list below. Hope you will enjoy these updates!

Patch notes:

  • Made heal, speed, and strength potion animations apply to the target of the potion rather than the originator.
  • Fixed some animations not properly triggering for the Bard.
  • Made exit portals in Roots of Evil fully light up.
  • Hunter now plays the correct voice line when using the Regroup ability.
  • Roots of Evil title text now appears when loading a saved game.
  • Fixed Guardian HP color when they have no armor remaining.
  • Fixed enemies being shown as blocking the exit door while the door has not yet been discovered.
  • Prevented Detect Enemies and Teleport cards from revealing the level exit without placing them.
  • Fixed effect timing on Wood Bone being thrown.
  • Fixed issue where the action marker would get stuck on corners or walls when moving the hand quickly.
  • Added nameplates to win screen.
  • Enemies with multiple ranged abilities will now try to randomly use any one of them.
  • Fixed bitmasking for tile highlights when a player is downed on the edge of the movement grid.
  • Prevented teleport beams from appearing in camera pictures from Heroes' Hangout.
  • Improvements to the tutorial.
  • Made additional improvements to performance and graphics.
  • Prevented some errors and crashes from occurring.

As usual, we hope that your rolls are lucky and your wins plenty.

Until next time,
- The Demeo Team

