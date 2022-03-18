Game Patch

Greetings adventurers,
We’re back with another patch to improve the game and we’ve included the full list below. Hope you will enjoy these updates!
Patch notes:
- Made heal, speed, and strength potion animations apply to the target of the potion rather than the originator.
- Fixed some animations not properly triggering for the Bard.
- Made exit portals in Roots of Evil fully light up.
- Hunter now plays the correct voice line when using the Regroup ability.
- Roots of Evil title text now appears when loading a saved game.
- Fixed Guardian HP color when they have no armor remaining.
- Fixed enemies being shown as blocking the exit door while the door has not yet been discovered.
- Prevented Detect Enemies and Teleport cards from revealing the level exit without placing them.
- Fixed effect timing on Wood Bone being thrown.
- Fixed issue where the action marker would get stuck on corners or walls when moving the hand quickly.
- Added nameplates to win screen.
- Enemies with multiple ranged abilities will now try to randomly use any one of them.
- Fixed bitmasking for tile highlights when a player is downed on the edge of the movement grid.
- Prevented teleport beams from appearing in camera pictures from Heroes' Hangout.
- Improvements to the tutorial.
- Made additional improvements to performance and graphics.
- Prevented some errors and crashes from occurring.
As usual, we hope that your rolls are lucky and your wins plenty.
Until next time,
- The Demeo Team
Changed files in this update