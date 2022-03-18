 Skip to content

NoLimits 2 Roller Coaster Simulation update for 18 March 2022

Update 2.6.2.1 released

Share · View all patches · Build 8397287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Small patch, that fixes a couple of bugs that sneaked into 2.6.2.0.

  • VR Vignette is disabled by default now.

  • Improved framerates on Mac, especially on Apple M1* graphics.

  • Mac binary is now notarized.

  • Native Apple Silicon support is coming soon, it is not included in this update yet.

