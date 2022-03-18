-
Small patch, that fixes a couple of bugs that sneaked into 2.6.2.0.
-
VR Vignette is disabled by default now.
-
Improved framerates on Mac, especially on Apple M1* graphics.
-
Mac binary is now notarized.
-
Native Apple Silicon support is coming soon, it is not included in this update yet.
NoLimits 2 Roller Coaster Simulation update for 18 March 2022
Update 2.6.2.1 released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
NoLimits 2 Roller Coaster Simulation - Win32 Exe Depot 301323
- Loading history…
NoLimits 2 Roller Coaster Simulation - Win64 Exe Depot 301324
- Loading history…
NoLimits 2 Roller Coaster Simulation - Mac Binary Depot 301325
- Loading history…
NoLimits 2 Roller Coaster Simulation - Updates 2 Depot 301326
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update