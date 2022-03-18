 Skip to content

HellFull - The Last Hope update for 18 March 2022

HF-TLH Second Release Update!

Trailer

  • New HellFull - The Last Hope Official Gameplay Trailer uploaded

Mother's Arc

  • Auto Level loading glitch fixed
  • Lighting rebuilt and fixed
  • Added lighting
  • Navigation rebuilt
  • Geometry rebuilt
  • Performance optimized
  • River Ripple + Splash effect fixed
  • Faster loading time
  • Collision errors fixed
  • Some pickups moved
  • Removed 5 zombies to make the game easier for new players
  • Background + Music sound cues reduced volume
  • NPC's voice acting cues increased volume
  • Fixed NPC trigger boxes

Industrial Area

  • Lighting fully rebuilt and errors fixed
  • Added lighting + Point lights
  • Generator moved
  • Added more zombies
  • Performance optimized
  • Road + Pavement Collisions errors fixed
  • Geometry rebuilt
  • Navigation rebuilt
  • Background + Music sound cues fixed
  • Flashlight distance + cone radius fixed
  • Captain Spear's mesh collision fixed
  • Fixed standing lights
  • Fixed warehouse lights

