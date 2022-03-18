HF-TLH Second Release Update!

Trailer
- New HellFull - The Last Hope Official Gameplay Trailer uploaded
Mother's Arc
- Auto Level loading glitch fixed
- Lighting rebuilt and fixed
- Added lighting
- Navigation rebuilt
- Geometry rebuilt
- Performance optimized
- River Ripple + Splash effect fixed
- Faster loading time
- Collision errors fixed
- Some pickups moved
- Removed 5 zombies to make the game easier for new players
- Background + Music sound cues reduced volume
- NPC's voice acting cues increased volume
- Fixed NPC trigger boxes
Industrial Area
- Lighting fully rebuilt and errors fixed
- Added lighting + Point lights
- Generator moved
- Added more zombies
- Performance optimized
- Road + Pavement Collisions errors fixed
- Geometry rebuilt
- Navigation rebuilt
- Background + Music sound cues fixed
- Flashlight distance + cone radius fixed
- Captain Spear's mesh collision fixed
- Fixed standing lights
- Fixed warehouse lights
