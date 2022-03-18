 Skip to content

Ancient Gods update for 18 March 2022

[Hotfix] Ancient Gods patch 0.4.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ancient Gods patch 0.4.1 Change-log

  • Fixed bug where Gungnir card didn't work.
  • Fixed a bug where the starting hand wouldn't turn off when redrawing when there was a passive called Ancient Power.
  • Fixed a bug where the actions that trigger at the start of each combat wouldn't work and then activate twice the next turn.
  • Fixed a bug where the order of cards on your hand was wrong.
  • Fixed dupe card bug when keeping card Bleeding in starting hand.
  • Fixed a bug that made Skadi's passive only hit once instead of twice when playing cards.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Atef card from re-adding itself if it was the first card played each turn.
  • Fixed bugs related to the prediction of Focus and Recover cards.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the card to be lost.
  • Now, it will be counted as the end turn when all actions of the current turn are completed

Sorry for the late release to fix bugs due to the team's health reasons

