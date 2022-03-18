[Hotfix] Ancient Gods patch 0.4.1

Ancient Gods patch 0.4.1 Change-log
- Fixed bug where Gungnir card didn't work.
- Fixed a bug where the starting hand wouldn't turn off when redrawing when there was a passive called Ancient Power.
- Fixed a bug where the actions that trigger at the start of each combat wouldn't work and then activate twice the next turn.
- Fixed a bug where the order of cards on your hand was wrong.
- Fixed dupe card bug when keeping card Bleeding in starting hand.
- Fixed a bug that made Skadi's passive only hit once instead of twice when playing cards.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Atef card from re-adding itself if it was the first card played each turn.
- Fixed bugs related to the prediction of Focus and Recover cards.
- Fixed a bug that caused the card to be lost.
- Now, it will be counted as the end turn when all actions of the current turn are completed
Sorry for the late release to fix bugs due to the team's health reasons
Changed files in this update