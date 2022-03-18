 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 18 March 2022

New Level and Bugfixes

Build 8396697 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome our first level with castle-like defenses. And a unique challenge - keep the fragile market place working.

  • New Level: Kroborg - hard difficulty
  • Fixed: Confused Smelter thought it's a smithy, poor thing.
  • Fixed: Stone gate now opens the right direction
  • Fixed: Jerky dragon movement
  • Small UI improvements
  • Performance improvements that should help the frame rate at night a bit.
  • Trying to fix an elusive bug in the heating-homes-at-night code
  • Updated Unity engine, might solve some graphics bugs

