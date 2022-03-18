New Level and Bugfixes

Welcome our first level with castle-like defenses. And a unique challenge - keep the fragile market place working.
- New Level: Kroborg - hard difficulty
- Fixed: Confused Smelter thought it's a smithy, poor thing.
- Fixed: Stone gate now opens the right direction
- Fixed: Jerky dragon movement
- Small UI improvements
- Performance improvements that should help the frame rate at night a bit.
- Trying to fix an elusive bug in the heating-homes-at-night code
- Updated Unity engine, might solve some graphics bugs
Changed files in this update