 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Organosphere update for 18 March 2022

Organosphere V0.8.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8396673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added new SteamWorks Leaderboards integration with Top Scores
  2. New landing page for Start Game/Continue with more context
  3. New head scientist NPC 3D Model
  4. Fixed issue causing stats PDA to not show correct score
  5. Improved performance & memory usage
  6. Added optional "Image Sharpening" to menu options, useful for people with impaired vision or for streamers with poor/blurry connection
  7. Added new secret to office
  8. Cleaned up city geometry a bit
  9. Fixed mission animations for haibonium triangulator
  10. Made boss fight easier
  11. Added objective popup to Core/Ending mission
  12. Removed annoying music from final level
  13. Re-Animated core
  14. Numerous bug fixes and gameplay improvements as well as balances
  15. Improved achievement stability
  16. Added back missing haibonium mesh

Changed files in this update

Organosphere Content Depot 811621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.