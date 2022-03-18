Organosphere V0.8.7

- Added new SteamWorks Leaderboards integration with Top Scores
- New landing page for Start Game/Continue with more context
- New head scientist NPC 3D Model
- Fixed issue causing stats PDA to not show correct score
- Improved performance & memory usage
- Added optional "Image Sharpening" to menu options, useful for people with impaired vision or for streamers with poor/blurry connection
- Added new secret to office
- Cleaned up city geometry a bit
- Fixed mission animations for haibonium triangulator
- Made boss fight easier
- Added objective popup to Core/Ending mission
- Removed annoying music from final level
- Re-Animated core
- Numerous bug fixes and gameplay improvements as well as balances
- Improved achievement stability
- Added back missing haibonium mesh
