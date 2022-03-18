Small Update (Mar 18th)

Hi everyone, hope you guys will have wonderful weekends. Just have some free time to revisit Peaceful Days to fix bugs and add QoL update.
- Player can cook multiple meals in the kitchen now.
- Increase the total life span of barn animal to 2.5 years. (This will help you maximize animal heart levels to collect better products before it's getting old and die.)
Gonna add more small updates like this in the future. Looking forward to hearing more feedbacks in the future.
Changed files in this update