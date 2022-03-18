 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Peaceful Days update for 18 March 2022

Small Update (Mar 18th)

Share · View all patches · Build 8396668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, hope you guys will have wonderful weekends. Just have some free time to revisit Peaceful Days to fix bugs and add QoL update.

  • Player can cook multiple meals in the kitchen now.
  • Increase the total life span of barn animal to 2.5 years. (This will help you maximize animal heart levels to collect better products before it's getting old and die.)

Gonna add more small updates like this in the future. Looking forward to hearing more feedbacks in the future.

Changed files in this update

Peaceful Days Content Depot 1156361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.