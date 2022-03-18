 Skip to content

Have a Nice Death update for 18 March 2022

Early Access Hotfix - 2022/03/18

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello recruits,

Thanks tremendously for your feedback and support regarding Have a Nice Death Early Access release!

This patch makes several fixes based on initial reporting issues following this week.

  • Curses combo that make player invincible: “Broken Bones” (Red tree) & “Stroke of Luck” (Green tree)
  • Infinite loading
  • Arenas still locked after beating all enemies.
  • Player is stuck in the pause menu when the “Select Next Floor” menu was entered at the same time as “Pause Menu”
  • Swap weapon/spell not saved when player goes on another level.
  • Floor choices is impossible
  • Upgraded Slaymore could kill player once upgraded
  • Combo of HP max temporary items created bugs on HP or killed the player
  • Charged scythe SFX
  • Following curses didn’t update the mana bar: “Meditation”, “Adjuration”, “Illumination”, “Cloak and Swagger”.

