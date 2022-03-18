Early Access Hotfix - 2022/03/18

Hello recruits,
Thanks tremendously for your feedback and support regarding Have a Nice Death Early Access release!
This patch makes several fixes based on initial reporting issues following this week.
- Curses combo that make player invincible: “Broken Bones” (Red tree) & “Stroke of Luck” (Green tree)
- Infinite loading
- Arenas still locked after beating all enemies.
- Player is stuck in the pause menu when the “Select Next Floor” menu was entered at the same time as “Pause Menu”
- Swap weapon/spell not saved when player goes on another level.
- Floor choices is impossible
- Upgraded Slaymore could kill player once upgraded
- Combo of HP max temporary items created bugs on HP or killed the player
- Charged scythe SFX
- Following curses didn’t update the mana bar: “Meditation”, “Adjuration”, “Illumination”, “Cloak and Swagger”.
