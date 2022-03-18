 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hyperbolica update for 18 March 2022

1.0.8 Menu Fixes and Better Hints

Share · View all patches · Build 8396467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug with menu persisting after using the Steam Overlay
  • Tab on the keyboard is now a shortcut to the Trinkets menu
  • Added more dialogue hints for main objectives
  • Adjusted some Oracle hints to make them a bit less cryptic
  • Fixed bug where drone could sometimes interact with player dialogue
  • More accurate tree colliders in Frosted Fields to help ski game
  • Possible fix for Vive and Oculus Touch VR controllers (still needs work)

Changed files in this update

Hyperbolica Linux Depot Depot 1256231
  • Loading history…
Hyperbolica Win Depot Depot 1256232
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.