- Fixed bug with menu persisting after using the Steam Overlay
- Tab on the keyboard is now a shortcut to the Trinkets menu
- Added more dialogue hints for main objectives
- Adjusted some Oracle hints to make them a bit less cryptic
- Fixed bug where drone could sometimes interact with player dialogue
- More accurate tree colliders in Frosted Fields to help ski game
- Possible fix for Vive and Oculus Touch VR controllers (still needs work)
Hyperbolica update for 18 March 2022
1.0.8 Menu Fixes and Better Hints
Patchnotes via Steam Community
