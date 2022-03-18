 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

*NEW* EPIC SCUFFED BHOP SIMULATOR 2023 (POG CHAMP) update for 18 March 2022

v7.6.9 (nice) Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8396388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone. This is the last Bhop sim 2023 patch (probably)

Here are the notes

  • Fixed the Futuristic Achievement

Yep that's it
Look forward to BHOP 2026 RELEASING IN 7 DAYS

  • linux users I will be fixing your build :)

Changed files in this update

*NEW* EPIC SCUFFED BHOP SIMULATOR 2023 (POG CHAMP) Windows Depot 1465862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.