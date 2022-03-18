v7.6.9 (nice) Patch Notes

Hello everyone. This is the last Bhop sim 2023 patch (probably)
Here are the notes
- Fixed the Futuristic Achievement
Yep that's it
Look forward to BHOP 2026 RELEASING IN 7 DAYS
- linux users I will be fixing your build :)
