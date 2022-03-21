 Skip to content

60 Parsecs! update for 21 March 2022

21/03/2022 1.4.0b40 Bugfix Update

Attention all Astrocitizens!

Did you know that there are 181 moons in our solar system? That is almost as many as the number of fixes we did in current patch update! Your space travel will be less buggy. The only exception are the lovely Petersons - those cockroaches are here to stay!

🚀 21/03/2022 1.4.0b40 Bugfix Update 🚀
BUGFIXES

  • Fixed scavenge visual bug
  • Fixed Chinese outline font issue
  • Fixed wrong item displayed in starlog during some expeditions
  • Fixed snapping cursor not working after lost scavenge
  • Fixed expedition module issue
  • Fixed present not given in Petersons event
  • Updated Unity and plugins version
  • UX improvements on Steam Deck

