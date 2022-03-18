 Skip to content

我有一座冒险屋 I have an adventure house update for 18 March 2022

Updated on March 18, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8396098 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated in version V1.0.6

Fixes:

  1. Fixed incorrect display size in CG full screen display.

  2. Fixed the disc placement error in hannotta puzzle reset in Twilight Sun School.

我有一座冒险屋 Depot 1855661
